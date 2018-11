The authors of "Grief: The Event, The Work, The Forever" were back on Good Day PA to share their new book "Drew and the Grief Thief." It's a story about a young boy named Drew who meets the Grief Thief when his pet hamster Sprinkler dies.

Co-authors Lisa Zoll and Jason Schwartzman discuss how the book is written to help children and adults approach and understand some of the common reactions they may experience after loss.