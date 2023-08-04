ABC27
Please enter a search term.
by: George Stockburger
Posted: Aug 4, 2023 / 11:32 AM EDT
Updated: Aug 4, 2023 / 11:32 AM EDT
Nicole Asselin of Mechanicsburg has published the second book in her ballpark mystery series, Concession Stand Crimes.
There are plenty of sales to help you save on back-to-school essentials you need for the upcoming school year, including tons of great deals from Wayfair.
Whether you’re looking for a new computer or crayons for the upcoming school year, chances are you can find it on Amazon.
Many are discovering the benefits of a staycation, which can help you take a break from daily chores or mundane work tasks without an expensive destination.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now