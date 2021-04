WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden will hit the road to mark Amtrak's 50th anniversary Friday night, but he'll also use it as a chance to push his infrastructure plan.

This comes on the heels of his Wednesday night speech to Congress when he called for $1.8 trillion in infrastructure spending and $2.3 trillion in aid for families, all funded by tax hikes on Americans making more than $400,000 per year.