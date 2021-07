LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) -- New Holland Police Department report a 24-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing incident at a home on Diller Avenue.

New Holland Police say they were initially dispatched to the home for the stabbing, but at the same time were called to a bar for a man reported to be bleeding. When the police arrived for the welfare call, the man, identified as Miguel Martin, was found lying in grass at another residence after reportedly stumbling.