Author Spotlight: “The Impossible: Overcoming Unthinkable Abuse”

When you think about Pennsylvania’s “Plain” people, perhaps you think of a mild mannered, family-focused, pious community. Much of it is, but like everywhere else there are troubles and family secrets and abuse. Ruth Redcay grew up on a Mennonite farm in Lancaster County, one of ten children. She suffered years of “horrific” sexual abuse by her father. After a decade, she escaped.

Years later, Ruth has not only been able to heal, but she’s been able to forgive the man who put her through the abuse. She details this in “The Impossible: Overcoming Unthinkable Abuse.”

You may reach Ruth via email at relladelia@outlook.com or by phone (717) 875-0108