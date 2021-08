HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Pennsylvania drivers can expect more than one type of fee for using public roadways according to a report from the Transportation Revenue Options Commission (TROC). The reason -- lack of funds.

On March 12, Governor Tom Wolf tasked the commission with developing a number of recommendations to fill the $8.8 billion annual budget needed to keep the state-owned transportation system “in a state of good repair.” The commission's most promising solution was Mileage-Based User Fees (MBUF) which charge a fee for a given amount of distance traveled.