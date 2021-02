The Bethasda Mission is bringing back it’s #iHeartHBG coffee campaign as part of its mission to help local homeless.

Throughout the month, Bethesda Mission encourages you to help raise money by purchase a cup of coffee at any of the 9 coffee shops its partnered with. All proceeds support the Women’s Mission Renewal Project.

Don’t forget to snap and share a photo of your coffee cup using the hashtag #iHeartHBG!