1  of  3
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Christ Reformed Church, Duncannon Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Beyond the Weather with Dan

Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Posted: / Updated:

Want to know more about the weather around you?

Wednesdays watch Good Day PA for Beyond The Forecast – Dan’s Weather Wonders as meteorologist Dan Tomaso conducts experiments to help teach you more about the science behind weather activities.

So the next time you’re outside enjoying the sunshine or preparing for the next big weather event, you’ll understand how our meteorologists predict the weather.

Catch Beyond the Forecast: Dan’s Weather Wonders, Wednesday mornings at ten during Good Day PA.

Sponsored by Agora Cyber Charter School.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss