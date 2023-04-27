May is National Bike Safety Month and before you get out for your first ride of the season be sure your bike is road ready by reviewing a few safety tips. Recycle Bicycle Harrisburg helps us review the ABC’s of bike safety and how to share the road with vehicles and other riders. Plus they share the details on the International Ride of Silence which honors the lives lost to bicycle accidents and is happening on May 17th in Harrisburg.
