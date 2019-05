Big 33 traditions continues Video Video

One week from today, the top football seniors from Pennsylvania take on the best from Maryland for the 62nd annual Big 33 Game. Executive Director Garry Cathell and Bishop McDevitt's Carter Christopher joined us to talk more about the matchup.

Later on the show, we got the details on how Big 33 is teaming up with the Peyton Walker Foundation on highlighting the importance of heart screenings for student athletes.