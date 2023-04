Enjoy an afternoon of local music, beer, and barbeque at the Capitol Theatre in Chambersburg. All money raised by the event will go towards continued arts programming at the historic theatre. Hear what’s happening this year and learn how to attend!

One of the many acts you’ll see at the Capitol Theatre during the Blues, Brews, and Barbeques event is the Skyla Burrell Band. They shared a taste of their sound with us live on the show.