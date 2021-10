HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- The Spotted Lanternfly Compliance and Enforcement Team will be conducting spotted lanternfly permit and inspection record checks for businesses in Cumberland and York counties starting Oct. 25.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's website, spotted lanternfly (SLF) permits are required for businesses and organizations that work within SLF quarantine zones and move regulated articles such as vehicles or products within or out of a quarantine zone.