HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Those interested in pursuing a career in nursing can get one step closer in the Midstate by attending the new UPMC Shadyside School of Nursing. UPMC and Harrisburg University announced the opening of the new school on Monday, Feb. 21.

“There is a critical shortage of nurses in our region, and we are happy to partner with Harrisburg University to help fill that need,” said Philip Guarneschelli, president of UPMC in Central Pa. “It’s an ideal program for students who want to start an exciting career in nursing as soon as possible.”