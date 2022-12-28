Start your day with a touch of heat with a no bake cookie recipe from Tannenbaum’s! The easy and quick cookie will keep you full till lunch and uses ingredients you may already have on hand.

NO BAKE DRIED FRUIT, NUT, AND HONEY COOKIES

3/4 cup almond butter

2/3 cup graham cracker crumbs

1/2 cup walnut pieces

4 large pitted dates, halved (preferably Medjool)

4 dried figs, stemmed and quartered (preferably Turkish)

1 TBSP honey

1 TBSP Tannenbaum’s

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp table salt (optional)

1. Line 10 cups of standard muffin tin with paper liners

2. Put half of the graham cracker crumbs (1/3 cup) and all other ingredients in a food processor

3. Cover and process until a thick dough comes together in clumps

4. Open the food processor, scrape clean and remove the blade

5. Spread the remaining graham cracker crumbs on a plate

6. Form dough into 10 balls (about ping-ping ball size), roll in graham cracker crumbs

7. Press balls to flatten into prepared muffin cups, cover with plastic wrap

8. Refrigerate for at least one hour and up to one week.

A simple dish of chicken and rice turns into something special with a touch of Tannenbaum’s Hot Sauce. Learn Harvey’s recipe for No Peek Chicken that you can serve tonight!

NO PEEK CHICKEN

1 Box (6 oz) Uncle Ben’s long grain wild rice with herbs.

(or 6 oz of any dried rice)

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 can cream of celery (or cream of chicken) soup

1 can of cold water

1 TBSP + 1 tsp of Tannenbaum’s

2-3 boneless chicken breasts cut into 4-8 pieces

1 pkg of onion soup mix

1. Grease a casserole dish

2. Whisk together all ingredients except the chicken

3. Place whisked ingredients into greased casserole

4. Place chicken pieces on top

5. Sprinkle onion soup on top

6. Cover with foil and bake 2 1/2 hours at 350 degrees