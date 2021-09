LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) -- Every year, Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Lancaster County takes in orphaned baby animals, raises them to the point they can fend for themselves, then releases them (or perhaps we should say re-releases them) into the wild. They're off to a good start, especially because they got their shots.

"We give rabies vaccinations, distemper vaccinations, we also deworm the animals," Tracie Young, rehabber for Raven Ridge said. And she doesn't mince words about why that rabies shot is so important.