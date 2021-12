HONOLULU (AP) — Billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has purchased more land in Hawaii, including most of a reservoir that unleashed a deadly flood 15 years ago.

Property records show Zuckerberg’s Kaloko LLC bought the parcel on Kauai last month for $17 million. The purchase includes most of a reservoir that flooded in 2006, killing seven people, after a section of a dam burst.