“Voice of the Eighth 20/20: Rhythms of Resilience” is part poetry, part music. It tells the story of Harrisburg’s 8th Ward.

The show, which kicks off this Friday at the Gamut Theatre, is a collaboration by Dauphin County and the Sankofa African American Theatre Company.

Founder and Executive Artistic Director of Sankofa Sharia Benn was with us Monday to share show details.