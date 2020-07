Having the peace of mind of a deep, disinfectant clean is priceless. Providing that peace of mind is the main focus of a local business that’s fighting COVID-19 from the front lines.

On Wednesday’s Good Day PA, we introduced viewers to Enviro-Master Services, a commercial cleaning service that’s accepting new clients. President and owner Heather Schlegel joined us in studio to discuss how Enviro-Master is making a difference through cost-effective cleaning and superior sanitation.