Couples: has the quarantine impacted your relationship?

Many of us are spending more time at home than ever and for couples, that could present challenges for a relationship.

For some, they are forced into a long-distance relationship because of the pandemic. For others, they are spending more time together than ever before.

It is also a time where many are stressed out and worried about their health, their families, finances, and much more.

This type of environment can strengthen relationships or expose problems with them.

If you are spending more time with a partner and feeling a little too close, here are a few things to keep in mind:

  • Maintain a schedule: schedule time together and apart
  • Make extra effort: plan special ways to connect whether you’re together or suddenly long-distance
  • Be forgiving: the added stress may shorten some fuses, try to talk openly about your feelings and worries
  • Date your partner: even in a quarantine, you can connect at the dinner table over a meal or plan a movie night at home

