After a lifetime of working in in the kitchen with his father, Chef Jason Suski has started his own catering business, CrEATE by Chef Jason. Amy spoke with Chef Jason about starting his business, designing his menus and how you can book a personalized dinner for your next celebration.

Chef Jason Suski is back in our kitchen showing us what is in store for customers of CrEATE by Chef Jason. He’ll run through a sample menu he created just for Good Day PA including a light refreshing watermelon and arugula salad, and a spicy smoked tomato gazpacho.