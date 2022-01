HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- As of data checked at 12:50 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2022, there were 20,180 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Jan. 10 for a statewide cumulative total of 1,915,797 confirmed cases and 400,740 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 31 to Jan. 6 was 34.1%.