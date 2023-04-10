This spring and summer to can sip your way across the Cumberland Valley with their Beer Trail! The 90’s themed trail stops at over 30 breweries, wineries, and distilleries so you can sample all that the valley has to offer, plus win some fun prizes along the way. Hear more about the trail from Aaron Jumper with the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau and Matt Sarver, General Manager of the Wild Rabbit, a participating restaurant.
