HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) -- A Lancaster County lawyer and longtime Akron borough solicitor who was indicted for allegedly threatening to kill senators, has been disbarred on consent from the Bar of this Commonwealth on Wednesday.

The announcement came from the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania months after Kenelm Shirk, 71, was stopped by Pa. State Police at the Sheetz near Shippensburg in late January.