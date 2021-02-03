Parenting isn’t easy, even more so in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fathers in particular are facing personal and parenting challenges in holding things together for their children.
On Tuesday’s Good Day PA, we got an introduction to the National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse’s #Dadication campaign.
#Dadication campaign tackles challenges of parenting amid pandemic
Parenting isn’t easy, even more so in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fathers in particular are facing personal and parenting challenges in holding things together for their children.