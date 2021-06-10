Dairy Excellence Foundation : A Toast to Dairy & Dairy Trivia

A Toast to Dairy celebrates the beauty and importance of PA agriculture. Hosted by the Dairy Excellence Foundation the annual farm-to-fork dinner features the best Pennsylvania farms have to offer. We learned about the event and several cheeses for local dairy farms that will help you create the prefect charcuterie board.

How well do you know your dairy trivia? Brett and Amanda go head to head in this Good Day PA Challenge! See who knows more about the Pennsylvania dairy industry and learn something new from our host Brittany Snyder