Dauphin County Parks and Recreation is hosting their annual Cultural Fest on City Island! This Saturday enjoy food, music, and performances from different cultural groups thriving in Dauphin County. The day long event celebrates the beautiful and diverse cultures that enhance our community and make Dauphin County special.

Here with just a sample of the amazing performances you can enjoy at Cultural Fest, two dancers from the McGinley School of Irish dance thrilled us with a live performance.