All summer long you can enjoy free movies and music at the beautiful Fort Hunter Park. The family friendly event hosted by Dauphin County Parks and Recreation features hit films and local acts that audiences of all ages will enjoy. Learn what’s in store for the rest of the summer, and how to attend.

The Dwennimmen African Dance Community is one of the featured performances of the Sunset Music and Movies Series. They performed a traditional dance for us. You can see them live at Fort Hunter Park later this season.