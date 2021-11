HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- The effort to vaccinate younger kids in Pennsylvania against COVID-19 is in full swing, just three days after shots were approved for 5 to 11-year-olds. UPMC says in just the first 24 hours, parents made 10,000 vaccine appointments for kids in that age group.

UPMC began giving out the lower-dosage Pfizer vaccines to those younger kids on Wednesday, and says that's not a moment too soon.