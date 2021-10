UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Harrisburg is one of six campuses that will require all faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

This is due to President Joe Biden's executive order that requires vaccination for federal contactors. Penn State recently mandated vaccines for faculty and staff at its University Park campus on Oct. 13, but now the requirement affects the following campuses: Altoona, Behrend, Brandywine, DuBois, Fayette, and Harrisburg.