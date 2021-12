HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- On Wednesday, Dec. 15, Governor Wolf, and his administration requested more support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help with the state's battle of COVID-19.

“Our health care system is strained from COVID-19 cases and further exacerbated by persistent staffing shortages across the sector,” Gov. Wolf said. “I outlined key areas that my administration, along with health care systems, believes would garner the most impactful support for our deserving health care professionals who have been on the front lines battling this pandemic for 22 months.”