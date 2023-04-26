The Battle of the Roses Derby Day is one of the Harrisburg area’s premier charity events! It’s known for the food and games but primarily the fashion. Learn how to dress to the nines for this fabulous spring event!

We get a sneak peak at the Derby Day menu from Chef Jason Viscount owner of the Greystone Brew House. Jason shares more about the eats and entertainment including a gluten free peach cobbler that’s easy to make at home.

Gluten Free Bourbon Peach Cobbler

Peach Filling

4 lbs. peaches about 6 cups 8-9 peaches, peeled & sliced.

1 TBS lemon juice

¼ cup brown Sugar

½ cup Granulated Sugar

1 tsp Vanilla extract

1 ½ TBS Cornstarch

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Pinch of sea salt

Cobbler Topping

1 ½ cups Cup4Cup (Gluten Free Flour)

1 ½ tsp Baking Powder

¼ tsp Baking Soda

½ tsp Ground Cinnamon

1 tsp Bourbon Extract, Gluten free

½ tsp sea salt

½ cup salted butter

¾ cup Whole Milk

Turbinado for sprinkling on top.

Method:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F

Grease a 9 x 13” baking dish.

Make the filling:

Peel peaches.

Slice them into thin slices, then cut each slice in half so it’s about 1” long.

In a small bowl mix together brown sugar, granulated sugar, cinnamon, corn starch and sea salt, set aside.

In a large bowl, combine peaches and lemon juice and vanilla.

Add dry ingredients and stir to combine.

Transfer to baking dish.

Make the Cobbler Topping:

Stir together the dry ingredients.

Cut in cold butter until crumbly.

Add milk and Bourbon and stir to combine.

Spread topping over peach mixture.

Sprinkle with 1-2 TBS of turbinado sugar.

Bake at 375 for 35-40 minutes or until biscuits are just barely browned & set and the filling is bubbling.

Serve warm with vanilla ice cream or homemade whipped cream!