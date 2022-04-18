The fabulous spring event, Derby Day is just a few weeks away. Learn what’s in store for the fun filled day, including the delicious food. Chef Jason Viscount shares two preparations for oysters and the details about Derby Day including the charities it benefits.

Beyond the race, Derby Day is best known for the fashion! Melissa Miller shares her tips for looking great at the event. From beautiful dresses, sharp suits and of course the hats, we’ll get the full rundown on what to wear to Derby Day.