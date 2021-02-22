‘Do You Know Me?’ digital presentation celebrates Black History Month

The Dauphin County Commissioners Office in partnership with the Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Group are celebrating Black History Month with an original digital presentation that pays homage to local and national African American leaders.

On Monday’s Good Day PA, we connected with Dauphin County commissioner Jeff Haste and Sankofa African American Theatre Company executive director Sharia Breen to learn more about the performance of ‘Do You Know Me?’

For more information, visit GamutTheatre.org.