When COVID-19 arrived in Pennsylvania, companies had to quickly adjust. Now, as things are beginning to get back on track, the key is to do it safely.

Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions or DOCS Health is helping people get back to work safely. The company has been providing on-site healthcare for three decades.

On a recent Good Day PA, CEO Dr. Larry Caplin spoke to us about how DOCS Health is using its experience to assist businesses trying to get back on their feet.