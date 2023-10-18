October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the YWCA Greater Harrisburg provides services and resources for those experiencing domestic violence in our community. Learn more about their work and The Week Without Violence, a global initiative to help end violence against women, girls, and people of color. If you, or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence the YWCA can help. Call their 24-hour hotline at 1-800-654-1211 for more information.