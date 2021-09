HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, there were 3,732 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,354,451.

There are 2,239 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 551 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.