Easy, at-home recipe for Egg Frittata Muffins

On Tuesday’s Good Day PA, Amanda took us back into her kitchen to share a protein packed, nutritious recipe fit for breakfast.
Egg Frittata Muffins Recipe
Ingredients: Spinach, red pepper, red onion, mushrooms, cheese, eggs and turkey bacon
Step by Step:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Spray muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray
- Cook turkey bacon
- Cut vegetables and saute
- Mix vegetables with cooked turkey bacon
- Spoon mixture into tin
- Top with cheese
- Mix eggs and fill into each tin cup
- Bake for 20 to 25 minutes