Easy, at-home recipe for Egg Frittata Muffins

On Tuesday’s Good Day PA, Amanda took us back into her kitchen to share a protein packed, nutritious recipe fit for breakfast.

Egg Frittata Muffins Recipe

Ingredients: Spinach, red pepper, red onion, mushrooms, cheese, eggs and turkey bacon

Step by Step:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  2. Spray muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray
  3. Cook turkey bacon
  4. Cut vegetables and saute
  5. Mix vegetables with cooked turkey bacon
  6. Spoon mixture into tin
  7. Top with cheese
  8. Mix eggs and fill into each tin cup
  9. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes

