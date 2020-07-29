Eats & Cheats: Bruschetta Chicken Pasta Recipe

On Monday’s Good Day PA, Amy stepped into the kitchen to share a simple, yet tasty recipe for bruschetta chicken recipe.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic minced (cheat tip: buy the jar)

2 cups water

2 medium chicken breasts

Sliced grape or cherry tomatoes (cheat tip: buy can)

Directions:

Mix ingredients into an instant pot. Add dry pasta.



Cook on high pressure for 3 minutes. *Note: It will take 10 to 15 minutes for the pot to come to pressure prior to the 3-minute cooking process.

Cheat tip: Fresh bruschetta is not necessary. Buy it pre-made.