Eats & Cheats: Bruschetta Chicken Pasta Recipe

Good Day PA
Posted: / Updated:

On Monday’s Good Day PA, Amy stepped into the kitchen to share a simple, yet tasty recipe for bruschetta chicken recipe.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil
2 cloves garlic minced (cheat tip: buy the jar)
2 cups water
2 medium chicken breasts
Sliced grape or cherry tomatoes (cheat tip: buy can)

Directions:

Mix ingredients into an instant pot. Add dry pasta.

Cook on high pressure for 3 minutes. *Note: It will take 10 to 15 minutes for the pot to come to pressure prior to the 3-minute cooking process.

Cheat tip: Fresh bruschetta is not necessary. Buy it pre-made.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SOCIAL

Good Day PA! Videos

Quarantine Hair

Bruschetta Chicken Pasta Recipe

Grace Gold: Summer Food & Hydration

Grace Gold: Summer Beauty Rescue

The Lodge at Woodloch

Explore York

More Good Day PA

Don't Miss