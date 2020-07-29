Eats & Cheats: Bruschetta Chicken Pasta Recipe

On Monday’s Good Day PA, Amy stepped into the kitchen to share a simple, yet tasty recipe for bruschetta chicken recipe.
Ingredients:
1 tbsp olive oil
2 cloves garlic minced (cheat tip: buy the jar)
2 cups water
2 medium chicken breasts
Sliced grape or cherry tomatoes (cheat tip: buy can)
Directions:
Mix ingredients into an instant pot. Add dry pasta.
Cook on high pressure for 3 minutes. *Note: It will take 10 to 15 minutes for the pot to come to pressure prior to the 3-minute cooking process.
Cheat tip: Fresh bruschetta is not necessary. Buy it pre-made.