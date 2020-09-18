Eats & Cheats: Instant pot pork chops & apples

Amy made a fast and yummy dinner: Instant pot pork chops and apples with mashed potatoes
Ingredients:
- 4-6 pork chops
- 2-3 sweet apples, skin on
- 4 Tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 Tablespoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/2 cup water
- ready-made mashed potatoes
Directions:
- Slice apples and coat with brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg
- Saute in your pressure cooker until slightly soft
- Top with pork chops (seasoned with s&p if wanted)
- Add 1/2 cup water
- Close, seal and cook for 10 minutes on the “meat” setting.
- Serve over cheat mashed potatoes: ready made to be microwaved
Recipe from: WonderMomWannaBe.com
Thank you to Weis Markets for supplying many of these ingredients.