Eats & Cheats: Instant pot pork chops & apples

Amy made a fast and yummy dinner: Instant pot pork chops and apples with mashed potatoes

Ingredients:

  • 4-6 pork chops
  • 2-3 sweet apples, skin on
  • 4 Tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/2 cup water
  • ready-made mashed potatoes

Directions:

  • Slice apples and coat with brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg
  • Saute in your pressure cooker until slightly soft
  • Top with pork chops (seasoned with s&p if wanted)
  • Add 1/2 cup water
  • Close, seal and cook for 10 minutes on the “meat” setting.
  • Serve over cheat mashed potatoes: ready made to be microwaved

Recipe from: WonderMomWannaBe.com

Thank you to Weis Markets for supplying many of these ingredients.

