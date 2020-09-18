Eats & Cheats: Semi homemade chicken pot pie

Host Amy Kehm showed an incredibly simple way to serve up a delicious Fall favorite: Semi homemade chicken pot pie.
Cheats include: ready-made pie crust, cream soup and leftover poultry.
Ingredients:
- 2 ready-made refrigerated pie crusts
- 1 1/2 cups cooked chicken (or turkey)
- 9-12 oz. frozen mixed vegetables (thawed)
- 1 can cream of chicken soup
- 1/4 to 1/2 cup milk
- salt, pepper to taste
Directions:
Allow pie crusts to rest out of refrigerator for 15 minutes to come to room temperature. (Not doing this makes it difficult to unroll the crusts.)
In a large bowl, combine chicken, vegetables, milk, salt & pepper.
Mix together and put on top of one pie crust in a pie plate.
Cover with second crust, crimping the sides. Cut a few slits into the top crust.
Bake 40-45 minutes at 400 degrees.
