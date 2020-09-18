Eats & Cheats: Semi homemade chicken pot pie

Part 2

Host Amy Kehm showed an incredibly simple way to serve up a delicious Fall favorite: Semi homemade chicken pot pie.

Cheats include: ready-made pie crust, cream soup and leftover poultry.

Ingredients:

2 ready-made refrigerated pie crusts

1 1/2 cups cooked chicken (or turkey)

9-12 oz. frozen mixed vegetables (thawed)

1 can cream of chicken soup

1/4 to 1/2 cup milk

salt, pepper to taste

Directions:

Allow pie crusts to rest out of refrigerator for 15 minutes to come to room temperature. (Not doing this makes it difficult to unroll the crusts.)

In a large bowl, combine chicken, vegetables, milk, salt & pepper.

Mix together and put on top of one pie crust in a pie plate.

Cover with second crust, crimping the sides. Cut a few slits into the top crust.

Bake 40-45 minutes at 400 degrees.

Thank you to Weis Markets for supplying many of the ingredients.