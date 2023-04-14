You know that excess produce that would typically get thrown away? A non-profit works with local farms and backyard gardeners to collect it and redistribute to those in need. The Gleaning Project saves hundreds of thousand of produce from going into a landfill each year. Their annual fundraiser Empty Bowls takes that produce and creates delicious soups and desserts for guests to enjoy. Learn more about their work and how to attend Empty Bowls.
