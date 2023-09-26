A widow has recently come into a large fortune and wants to give it away. Her stepchildren strongly object to this plan and to prevent her from doing so they have her committed to a sanatorium! That’s just the beginning of the plot of “The Curious Savage” the next play produced by Encore! Home School Productions. Hear more about the show and the work of Encore! which helps homeschool students experience the same theatrical opportunities as their traditional school friends.
