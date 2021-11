HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- PennDOT is inviting the public to comment on the I-83 South Bridge replacement project. PennDOT says the bridge no longer meets current design standards and needs to be upgraded, but that will require funding.

PennDOT is planning to pay for it with a toll, which is causing some pushback. PennDOT is considering a $1-$2 toll to pay for it.