Many women suffer from pelvic pain and struggle to get answers. March is Endometriosis Awareness Month and Penn State Health wants women to know there is help available. Dr. Kristin Riley, Chief of Minimally Invasive Gynecological Surgery at Penn State Health joins us to share more about diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis and invite folks to a documentary screening that highlights the struggles of women suffering from this diagnosis.
