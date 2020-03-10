Enoy an unforgettable trip to Tuscany & the Italian Riviera with Holiday Vacations

This fall, witness the beauty of Florence, the magnificence of the Leaning Tower of Pisa, and the glory of the Tuscan countryside.

On Tuesday’s Good Day PA, we welcomed Lynnette Hehl and friend of the show Susan Fotos to share more on a Holiday Vacations getaway to Tuscany and the Italian Riviera.

Travel shows are happening Tuesday and Wednesday in Harrisburg and Camp Hill.

Tuesday, March 10
2pm & 7pm
Holiday Inn, 1152 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle, PA

Wednesday, March 11
10am, 2pm & 7pm
Red Lion Hotel, 4751 Lindle Road, Harrisburg, PA

Book by July 14 to save $400.

