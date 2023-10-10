Help your fall all taste sweet this year with fall treats from Chocolates by Tina Marie. The festive confections make the perfect addition to our Halloween celebration. From gummy candy, chocolate covered Oreos, marshmallows and more! You can find Tina’s creations at her shop in Hummelstown or at several local markets.

Tina Marie is back with us to share some of the happenings in her hometown of Hummelstown. Enjoy a sampling of the delicacies Hummelstown has to offer at “A Taste of Hummelstown”. Support downtown on the 2nd Friday of each month during their 2nd Friday events happening throughout the year.