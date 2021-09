HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that Pennsylvania's seven-day case rate per 100,000 is higher than that of Florida and a number of other states despite the state's recent passage of a major milestone.

The report, last updated on Sept. 26, 20201 shows that Pennsylvania recorded a seven-day case rate of 254.5 per 100,000 versus the 248.3 cases per 100,000 in Florida. In fact, Pennsylvania topped nearly 25 other states including New Jersey and Maryland.