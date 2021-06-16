Family Love Golf Tournament Hosted by Vickie’s Angel Foundation

Good Day PA
Posted: / Updated:

A cancer diagnosis can be detrimental for a family, not only emotionally but financially as well. After losing his wife to cancer in 2003 Mickey Minnich started Vickie’s Angel Foundation to help local families impacted by cancer by providing relief for their bills and expenses. Plus details on
their Family Love Golf Tournament you can participate in!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SOCIAL

Don't Miss