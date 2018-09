Addison Grace Holl was diagnosed with a very deadly form of pediatric cancer: diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG.

The diagnosis came on Addison's 7th birthday. At 8 years old, she died.

Despite losing their daughter, Addison's parents, Aaron and Kim Holl, are fighting for other children.

That is where the Addison Grace Defeat DPIG Foundation comes in.