Recipe:
- Get 1 lb sweet turkey sausage – remove casings and brown
- Add a chopped onion, a spoonful of minced garlic and a package of sliced mushrooms and sautee for a couple minutes
- Add 15oz can tomato sauce, 15 oz can of diced tomatoes, 2 chicken bouillon cubes and a 48 oz box of chicken broth and bring to a boil
- Once boiling, add a package of whole wheat pasta (farfalle, penne, etc.)
- Cover and cook until pasta is al dente.
- Add a few handfuls of spinach, strips of fresh basil, a cup of shredded mozzarella and 1/4 cup of Parmesan cheese